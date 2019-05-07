Nancy Ann Lorenz



Born: September 27, 1943; in Washington D.C.



Died: May 1, 2019; in Belvidere, IL



Nancy Ann Lorenz, age 75, formerly of Volo and Huntley, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Maple Crest Care Centre in Belvidere.



She was born September 27, 1943 in Washington D.C. to Warren and Mary (Roe) Thomas.



Raised in Bryan, Ohio, Nancy went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in primary education from the University of Colorado. She was an Art Teacher for District 36 at Harrison School in Wonder Lake. Many years ago, she was active with Faith Presbyterian Church in McHenry, where she served as an elder. Nancy taught Children's Sunday School, lead various Women Bible Studies, and volunteered for the Crisis Pregnancy Center. She had a strong faith in God and enjoyed serving others in his name.



Survivors include three children and two step children, Michael (Jean) Larson of Centerville, Ohio, James (Amy) Larson of Spring Grove, and Anne (John) Harrington of LaGrange, Christine Lorenz of Calgary and Elizabeth Crawford of Defiance; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, Joseph, Abigail, Jack, Nathaniel, Charles, Brady; two brothers, Thomas (Marcy) Thomas and Peter (Marlene) Thomas, and a sister-in-law, Carol Thomas.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Lorenz, on January 9, 2016; and her brother, James Thomas.



Friends and neighbors are invited to gather on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with the memorial service in honor of Nancy to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL, 60050. Inurnment will be at Grant Cemetery in Ingleside.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, memorials can be directed to Maple Crest Care Centre. 4452 Squaw Prairie Rd. Belvidere, IL 61008 (maplecrest.com).



For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave a tribute message for her family. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019