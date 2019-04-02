Nancy Beth Rojek



Born: May 19, 1955; in Oak Park, IL



Died: March 29, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Nancy Beth Rojek, 63, of Crystal Lake, passed away March 29, 2019.



She was born May 19, 1955, the daughter of Conway "Bud" and Bernice Bearby. On February 5, 1977 she married Daniel Rojek.



Family was everything to Nancy and she cherished every moment with them. She often sacrificed for others and there wasn't anything she wouldn't do for someone. She was loved by many. Her lifelong passion was to be a teacher. She spent the last 16 years living out that passion, teaching children and molding the minds of our future.



She is survived by her husband, Daniel Rojek; her children, Jennifer Johanson and Jeffrey Rojek; her granddaughter, Madison Nowak; her siblings, Sue (David), Sonny (Janet), Craig (Gritt), Carl and Cindy.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



There will be a visitation from 9:00am to 10:30am on Thursday, April 4 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Prayers will be said at 10:30am with a procession for an 11:00am funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.



Memorials may be made to at .



Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 2, 2019