Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
4206 W. Elm Street
McHenry, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
4206 W. Elm Street
McHenry, IL
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
Ringwood Cemetery
Nancy C. Woellert Obituary
Nancy C. Woellert, age 82, of Johnsburg, passed away Sunday, March 8,
2020, at Northwestern Medicine - McHenry Hospital. She was born April 17, 1937 in Elgin to Paul and Bertha (Kamp) Henk. On Sept. 14, 1957, she married Richard "Dick" Woellert at St. John Lutheran Church in Algonquin.A lifetime resident of McHenry County, she and her husband, Dick, called Johnsburg home for over 58 years. A loving wife, devoted mother and cherished grandmother and beloved great-grandmother, she found her greatest enjoyment spending time together with her family. Nancy, like her husband, Dick, was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. An animal lover, Nancy cherished the companionship of her cat, Daisy. Nancy was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she served as church organist for many years, and also as a member of the Ladies Guild. Survivors include three children, Thomas (Renae) Woellert, Susan (Cletus) Flogel, and Linda (Jeffrey) Boyd; seven grandchildren, Tricia Higgins, Kristen (Ryan) Servais, Sarah (Tyler) Modloch, Brittany Flogel, Tiffany (David) Crabb, Ashley Flogel, and Sage Boyd; and five great-grandchildren, Emmett Archie, Ollie, Parker, Olivia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dick, on June 3, 2016. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 4206 W. Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at church. Burial will follow at Ringwood Cemetery. Her family suggests memorials be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. For information, please call
the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where
friends and loved ones may share memories on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
