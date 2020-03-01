|
|
Nancy Elizabeth Popovich
Born: October 22, 1962
Died: February 26, 2020
Nancy Elizabeth Popovich, 57 passed away at home on February 26th, 2020 from complications related to a number of illness'.
She loved the outdoors, animals and people and was almost never seen without at least one hat on.
She graduated from Johnsburg High School in Johnsburg IL in 1980. For many years she was a caring Funeral Coordinator at Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights and finally in Skokie, until her ongoing illness' forced her to â€œretireâ€.
Nancy was born on October 22, 1962 in Indianapolis Indiana. For most of her life, she lived in McHenry IL and for the last 15 years lived in the Village of Lakewood also in IL.
She was a loving daughter who was proceeded in death by her parents, Robert Popovich and Elizabeth Popovich.
Nancy was a loving sister who also loved and admired her many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her siblings, Marcia (Tom) Munn of Williamsburg VA, David (Haleema) of Inverness, Jeffery of Omaha NE, Thomas (Ginelle ) of McHenry and Scott of Elgin. She loved and admired her many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her cousin Marc (Vicki) of Merrillville IN and her much beloved and loyal cat, Charlie. She was able to navigate the last few years of her life by having with her, her much loved, patient and supportive care givers, Ken Johnson of Palatine and Annie Goupil of the Village of Lakewood.
Visitation will be at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home in Palatine IL at 9:00 AM on Tuesday March 3, 2020, with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will be immediately after the service at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights, IL.
For more information, please call
847-359-8020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020