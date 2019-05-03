Nancy Healy



Born: July 24, 1921



Died: May 1,2019



Nancy Healy, a longtime resident of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on May 1,2019 at the age of 97. She was born on July 24, 1921 in Elgin, IL to Victor and Florence (nee Kranz) Schellenberger.



Nancy was an avid tennis player, loved golf, skiing and traveling. Nancy was united in marriage on November 14, 1941 to Edward S. Healy. They celebrated 58 yearsof marriage until his passing on March 1, 2001. Nancy was a devoted wife,mother, grandma and great-granny.



Nancy is survived by her daughters, Karen (Michael) Lyons and Deby Healy; grandchildren, Eddie Healy, Mark (Christine) Healy, Shannon (Michael) Pischke, Jessica (Craig) Vrba, Gretchen (Cisco Almanza) Lyons, Gavin Healy McGue and Grant Healy McGue; great-grandchildren, Alma, Francis, Landyn, Kaylee, Rhylee,Chase, Reese, Ethan, and Hunter; and her nephew Tom Mull. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Jr."Skip"; her sisters, Jane Jacobs and Lois Mull; and by her parents.



Services will be privately held by the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,



Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For onlinecondolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com Published in the Northwest Herald from May 3 to May 5, 2019