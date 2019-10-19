|
Nancy J. Kane
Born: January 20, 1943; in Palatine, IL
Died: October 16, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Nancy J. Kane, 76, of Huntley passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Crystal Pines in Crystal Lake.
She was born Jan. 20, 1943 in Palatine the daughter of Harvey and Esther (Utpadel) Linnenkohl. On June 8, 1968 she married Edward Kane in Elgin.
Nancy worked at Sherman Hospital for 42 years starting as an X-Ray Tech, then her career elevated to many positions ending up as a supervisor. Nancy and Edward loved to travel with friends and family, Hawaii being one of their favorites. She loved the family gatherings and especially enjoyed her time with all her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces & nephews, never missing a graduation, concert, etc. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her siblings, William (Audrey) Linnenkohl, Paul (Nanci) Linnenkohl, and Susan DeGarmo; sister-in-law, Linda Linnenkohl; beloved nieces & nephews, Lane, Lori, Amanda, Jessica, Emily, Jackie, George, and Christine.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward on Dec. 6, 2003; and brother, Lee Linnenkohl.
Funeral Services will be at 12 Noon on Monday, Oct. 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11008 N. Church St., Huntley. Burial will follow in the Huntley Cemetery.
Visitation will be prior to services from 10:30 to 12 Noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jameaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 19, 2019