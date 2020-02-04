|
Nancy Joyce Westermann
Born: March 27, 1953
Died: January 29, 2020
Nancy Joyce Westermann, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Palatine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 66.
She was born March 27, 1953, the daughter of the late Anna and Charles Johnson.
Nancy is survived by her husband, William; her sons, William (Lauren), Daniel (Nicole), David (Amy) and Adam (Michelle); her grandchildren, Will, Mazie, Makayla, Myles, Graham, Alana, Audrey, Nolan, Mia, Benny, and another little one on the way; and her siblings, Marilyn (Kevin) Sarnwick and Dick (Liz) Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Willow Creek Huntley, 38W133 Huntley Rd, Dundee Township, IL 60118. Casual attire is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the or Samaritan's Purse.
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Nancy's unwavering faith in the saving grace offered to us by our Savior Jesus Christ, and her personal relationship with Him, was reflected in the way she lived her life and left an impression on all who knew her. Her patient, gentle, gracious and selfless nature was divinely matched with her life's only desire to be a mother and grandma. The love she had for her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren was limitless. Nancy was truly in her element when she held or was surrounded by her little ones, which was so obvious by her radiant smile and joyful laughter. She will be remembered for her tender, giving, humble spirit and cheerful humming as she went about her day. The indescribable loss felt by those who held her most dear can only be diminished by the reassurance that we'll one day be together again and stand in the presence of our Almighty God for all eternity.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020