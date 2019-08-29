|
Nancy Lee Fjellstedt
Born: February 16, 1942
Died: June 12, 2019
Nancy Lee Fjellstedt (ne Pfeiffer) died peacefully in her sleep on June 12, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration Brunch in Crystal Lake this Saturday, August 31, 2019. Please email [email protected] for details.
In Nancy's final days she was surrounded by dear friends and family, laughing, singing, and reminiscing. Nancy was born on February 16, 1942 in Crystal Lake, Illinois to William and Genevieve Pfeiffer. She had a very happy childhood, in large part credited to an amazing mother, and caring grandmothers who lived just down the road. Early memories include ice skating on Crystal Lake, gathering eggs from the hen house, her family's horses and ponies, picking wild asparagus, and selling popcorn at the local theater. Nancy attended Crystal Lake Community High School ('60). She received her bachelor's degree from Carroll College and her masters from Southern Illinois University.
Nancy is survived by Thor Fjellstedt, her loving husband of 53 years. She is also survived by her son Anders, daughter-in-law Lyndsey and her three adorable grandchildren Thorsten (5), Annika (3), and Greta (10 months). If you met Nancy, you would quickly learn that she was one of six girls (yes SIX!). She is survived by her five sisters MaryLou Cristy, Dorthy Derrick, Patsy Commons, Tommy Sue Stone and Judy Reichert, as well as many loved brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and oldest son Sten. Her 21-year battle with cancer and losing her amazing son Sten, were defining tragedies of Nancy's life, but she bravely faced each with grace, love, and humor.
Nancy's laugh was contagious, and her personality could fill a room. She was fun-loving and ambitious. Even into her 70's she went on a six-week camping trip through the National Parks, ice skated (assisted by a walker) with her sister, and summersaulted across a field, just for the fun or it. She loved dancing, tending to her beautiful garden, and watching UNC basketball. She and her husband Thor would ride their electric tandem bike as frequently as they could, even taking 30+ mile rides this spring.
Nancy's family brought her immense joy, and she would frequently take extended trips to her hometown and Washington, DC to visit her grandchildren. Her three grandchildren were the light of her life, and she could happily play on the floor with them for hours, reading books, imagining with stuffed animals or exploring a creek. In recent years, she went on wonderful adventures with them to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and the Dominican Republic. She also loved her extended family and was a beloved Aunt Nancy - helping to organize game nights and cookie decorating whenever she was in town.
Nancy was a life-long learner and teacher, with a deep commitment to children, as a doctoral student, school counselor, home-school teacher, advocator, neighbor, assistant scout master, and mom. She was a natural teacher relishing the opportunity to engage, explore and creatively look at the world. Even in hospice, she shared an important lesson about how to die, by epitomizing the happiness, bravery, and grace that was her life.
For anyone who reads this remembrance, we hope you can live like Nancy did. Find joy in every moment, put others first, make something amazing of your life, and never stop smiling!
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 29, 2019