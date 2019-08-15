Northwest Herald Obituaries
1941 - 2019
Nancy Mindham Obituary
Nancy Mindham

Born: August 18, 1941

Died: August 5, 2019

Nancy (Wlezien) Mindham, 77, of South Elgin, passed away Aug. 5, 2019. She was born Aug.18, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Bruno and Mary Wlezien (Orlik).

Nancy worked for ADT, where she met her husband of 20 years, Ronald Mindham. The two lived in Carpentersville, where they raised three children.

Nancy later worked for Jewel Foods for more than 20 years in Carpentersville and Algonquin.

Nancy enjoyed raising her family, gardening, playing card games and bingo. She was a huge Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan. She was also a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church in Carpentersville.

Nancy was preceded in death by her companion of 20 years, Dean Christerson.

Nancy is survived by her three children, Kimberly (Mark) Damato of Hebron, Chris (Debra) Mindham of Hebron, and Andrea Roman of Bartlett; her only sister Carol (John) Venditti; grandchildren, Joel, Jonathan, Samantha, Kelsey, Mason, and Madison Mindham, Candace, Jessica, and Tiffany Damato, and James Roman; and great-grandchild Paisley Mindham.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120.

Call 847-741-1128 or visit symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
