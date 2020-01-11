Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
320 E Washington
Marengo, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
320 E Washington
Marengo, IL
View Map
Resources
Nancy Rae Johnson


1937 - 2020
Nancy Rae Johnson Obituary
Nancy Rae Johnson

Born: January 8, 1937

Died: January 8, 2020

Nancy Rae Johnson, born January 8, 1937, in Poplar Grove to Gilbert and Helen Crocker (Knutson), passed away on January 8, 2020.

Nancy attended Marengo Area Schools and on April 22, 1955 she married, Duane Johnson. Together they had five sons: Richard (Kimberly), Steven, David, Jeffrey, and Scott (Sandi) Johnson.

Nancy was a hard working person, along with her husband they owned and operated the Five Corners Tavern. She was a friendly familiar face at Wisted's Supermarket for many years.

She is survived by her sons: Richard, Steven, Jeffrey, and Scott; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents , her husband, her son David and three brothers.

Visitation on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 320 E Washington, Marengo, Illinois 60152, from 2-7pm.

Funeral Service, Monday, January 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church at 11am. Internment at Marengo-City Cemetery.

In Honor of Nancy R. Johnson please make memorial contributions to the Belvidere , Post #1461, 1310 W Lincoln Ave, Belvidere, IL 61008.

For information call Marengo-Union Funeral Home (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
