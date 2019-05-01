Nancy S. Knieja



Born: June 4, 1946 in St. Louis, MO



Died: April 26, 2019; in Huntley, IL



Nancy S. Knieja, 72 of Huntley, died peacefully, April 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am on Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. There will be visitation at Church on Thursday before the Mass from 9:00-10:00am. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).



Nancy was born June 4, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of William and Thelma Moellman. On May 11, 1968 she married John Knieja. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was also firm in her faith. She was an active member of St. Mary Church and spent many hours praying in the Adoration Chapel.



She will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, John, children, Chris (Beatriz) Knieja, Deb (John) Ognar, Jeff (Lauren) Knieja, Tim (Lauren) Knieja, by her seven grandchildren, Kelani, Brandon, Maddie, Samantha, Aubrey, Nathan, and Autumn and also by her siblings, Don (Libby) Moellman, Barb (Bob) Mercer, Bob (Paula) Moellman.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.



Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019