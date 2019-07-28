|
Nancy Schuppert
Born: June 13, 1941; in Racine, WI
Died: July 23, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Nancy Schuppert, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 13, 1941, the daughter of Tom and Myrleen (Ludlow) Olson. On June 26, 1965, she married the love of her life, Leroy A. Schuppert.
Nancy was a retired aid of McHenry High Schools Special Ed program and was also the past president to AAUW. Nancy loved to fish and spent 40 years of her life fishing in Canada and Alaska. In her spare time she was an avid knitter; creating and designing her own sweaters, Afghans and scarfs. This was her passion. Nancy and Lee were longtime residents of Crystal Lake since 1967 and she will be will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
During football season, the green and gold were a religion in itself. If you weren't cheering for Brett or Aaron, Nancy would extend her forefinger, say perch; hoping for a Go Pack Go response. Bear fan, Packer fan or no fan, all still loved Nancy. Where did the last 54 years of our marriage go? We miss you deeply.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Lee; beloved sons, Michael (Kristin) Schuppert, Eric (Denise) Schuppert; cherished grandchildren: Trevor and Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Myrleen Ludlow.
Memorials may be made to Journeycare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010 or to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Arrangements were provided by Colonial Funeral Home.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 28, 2019