Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
Nancy T. Visk


1933 - 2019
Nancy T. Visk Obituary
Nancy T. Visk

Born: May 18, 1933

Died: October 21, 2019

Nancy T. Visk, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 21, at the age of 86.

She was born May 18, 1933 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Oscar and Claire Turner.

Nancy will be remembered by her family as a perky, funny, and loving soul who was quick to share a smile and tell a funny story. She was devoted to her family and always showed up to grab a seat court side at a sporting event or at a concert. She braved weekends babysitting grandkids or puppies so that moms and dads could escape for a few days. No craft project was turned away when it came her way and she displayed each one with love. Many hours were spent playing card games, board games, and working puzzles. If she lost too many games the opponents were accused of being cheaters but always with a smile and a laugh. Nancy was quick to make friends and her world was filled with people who loved her everywhere she went.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Stephen Visk, Paul (Patty) Visk, and Lawrence (Bianca) Visk; her grandchildren, Amanda (Bill) Johnson, Steffen (Diana) Visk, Jennifer (Andy) Sutter, Michael Visk, Scott (Michelle) Visk, Matthew Visk, Tabitha (Bryan) Aldridge and Chelsea Visk; her great-grandchildren, Parker, Cole, Chloe, Linnea, Ian, Leightyn, Kamdyn, Zephryn, Audrey, Annaliese and Riley; her sister-in-law, Rosalie Turner; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and brother, Bob Turner.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, from 9:30 a.m. until prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake, with procession to follow to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, for the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

To express online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
