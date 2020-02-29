|
Naomi Chamberlain
Born: March 9, 1957
Died: February 27, 2020
Naomi Chamberlain, 62, of Woodstock, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born March 9, 1957 in Chicago to Walter and Otillie (Drombrowski) Peters. She married Paul Chamberlain on August 23, 1980.
Naomi lived the motto of her favorite vacation destination - to make her home and her business the Happiest Place on Earth. In caring for her family, she provided love, laughter, guidance and security to ensure that her loved ones always knew she was there for support. As her husband's life partner and best friend, she enjoyed working with him every day at their business, where she made sure every customer left happy and every employee knew they were important.
Together with her husband, she enjoyed adventuring across the country to see her children grow and chase their dreams. She left behind the feeling with everyone in her life that no dream is too big and no problem can't be cured with compassion. Her everlasting smile elevated the room. She is irreplaceable and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Chamberlain; children, Clayton Chamberlain, Tiffany Chamberlain, Kaitlin Chamberlain, Danielle Chamberlain; siblings, Walter Peters, Brian Peters, Ken Peters, Fredrick Peters, Martin Peters, Michael Peters, Corinne Schrempf, and Alicia Gonzalez.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock.
The visitation will continue on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass.
Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock.
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 29, 2020