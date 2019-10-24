|
Nathan Michael Cooper
Born: May 14, 1984; in Evanston, IL
Died: October 3, 2019; in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Nathan Michael Cooper, 35, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home.
Nathan was born on May 14, 1984 in Evanston, Illinois to William Cooper and Eloise "Ellie" (Kathmann) Cooper, both who survive. Nathan was a graduate of Crystal Lake South High School, Crystal Lake, IL. Nathan completed his Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics and Mathematics summa cum laude at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL. He was also given the Deans Award outstanding student in the physics department at NIU. He received his Master Degree and Doctorate in Physics from Yale University, New Haven, CT, and was recently involved in Post Doctoral research at the University of Richmond, Richmond, VA, and most recently at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN.
Dr. Nathan Michael Cooper is survived by his father, William (Cathy) Cooper of Cary, Illinois; mother, Ellie Cooper of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and his brother, Phillip Cooper of Chicago, Illinois. An uncle, Stephen Cooper of Scottsdale, AZ, an aunt, Claudia Woodruff (Jack) of Glenview, IL, an aunt Paula Quinlivan (Robert) of Glenview, IL, an aunt, Melanie Kathmann of Des Plaines, IL, an uncle, Martin Kathmann, of Downers Grove, IL, and an uncle, Tim Kathmann, of Quincy, IL. and many first cousins.
Dr. Cooper was seeking a teaching position in his field of Physics, and wanted to share his talents and education with others.
A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27 in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Palmer Funeral Home River Park, South Bend and Southlawn Cremation Services, South Bend are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 24, 2019