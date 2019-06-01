Neil S. Smith



Born: December 25, 1954; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 28, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Neil S. Smith, 64, of Woodstock, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Northwestern Hospital - McHenry.



He was born December 25, 1954 in Chicago to Jack and Velma (Lowe) Smith. He married Vicki Kobus on May 6, 1995 in Cary Illinois.



Neil will be remembered as a simple man with a gentle soul. A hardworking man, he was always ready to help anyone who needed him. He was a very loving, loyal, selfless, gentle man with an enormous sense of humor. With a very clever wit, he could tell a story like nobody else. He enjoyed historical documentaries, hunting, fishing, and being the family "grillmaster". Most of all, he loved riding his Harley with his wife or daughter at his side.



He was a loving son, husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend.



He is survived by his wife, Vicki Smith, sons, Thomas Smith, Daniel Smith; a daughter, Jennifer Smith; his mother, Velma Marquardt; siblings, Jim (Aimee) Marquardt, Scott (Michelle) Smith, Gina Marquardt, Kari (Daniel) Kitchen; his mother in law, Leona Kobus, and brother in law, David Kobus; also nieces, Lauren and Amanda Geissler; and nephew, James Marquardt, and many nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, and many dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Smith; stepmother, Alyce Smith; and stepfather, James Marquardt.



A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock. The visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road in Woodstock from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.



For information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or visit slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary