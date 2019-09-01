|
|
Nelson McLendon
On August 17, 2019 at Journeycare Hospice in Woodstock, Nelson "Man Bear" McLendon walked on to begin his Spirit Journey with his Medicine Wheel of prayers and comfort in his hands and his Wife, Phyllis Smoke Eyes and his Niece, Carolyn Vernola at his side. A Cherokee Traveling Song was quietly sung for him by some of The Shell Shaker Singers Women's Medicine Drum with the help from JourneyCare Staff especially Maureen and Marie.
He was an awesome Folk Artist in the Native Way carving Spirit and Walking Sticks and Regalia from antler, bone, wood, feathers and leather. His creations were unique. He had been a hard-working Committee member of the Lake Geneva and Genoa City Pow-Wows for many years. He loved dancing at others' Pow-Wows and seeing old friends.
In 1978 at the Congregational Unitarian Church in Woodstock he married Phyllis Forsbeck who survives him along with his adored Dogs, Pookie and Molly.
Also mourning and missing him are his Nephew, William Vernola of Silver Springs, MD, his Niece, Marty Helfinstine Smith of Lithia Springs, GA and his late Brother Glenn McLendon's children Jeff, David, Jennifer and Michelle, numerous Great Nephews and Great Nieces, and his God-son Kevin Clavey.
A Memorial will be held in October in the Native Way.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory. For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Nelson on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 1, 2019