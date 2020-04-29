Newell Preston Crockett, Jr. Born: January 13, 1923; in Tomahawk, WI Die: April 25, 2020; in Village of Lakewood, IL Newell Preston Crockett, Jr. passed away on April 25 at the age of 97. He died peacefully at his home in the Village of Lakewood near Crystal Lake, Illinois after a brief illness. Known as "Dave" or "Crock" to his friends, he was born in Tomahawk, Wisconsin on January 13, 1923. He grew up in Fort Madison, Iowa. In 1941, Crock married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Marilyn Lee Ames. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2005 and raised their family in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Crock and Marilyn loved traveling and visited many parts of the world together. Crock graduated from the University of Iowa at the age of 19 in 1942. Shortly thereafter he joined the United States Army, in which he reached the rank of First Lieutenant and served in Germany in 1945. After the war he became a certified public accountant and in 1946 joined the Chicago office of the accounting firm then known as Ernst & Ernst and now known as Ernst & Young. He spent his entire career with the firm and became the Managing Partner of its Chicago office, then the firm's largest office. He retired in 1983. Crock loved golf and was a member of several clubs, including Bob O'Link Golf Club in Highland Park, of which he served as Club President; Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells, California; and the Crystal Lake Country Club. He served as President of the Union League Club of Chicago and was also very active in Junior Achievement of Chicago. In 2007, Crock married Rosemary Stickelmaier who died in 2018. Crock and Marilyn had two children, Christine Lee Crockett, now Christine Skaja, born in 1945, who lives in Supply, North Carolina with her husband Craig Skaja; and Robert William Crockett, born in 1951, who lives in Corte Madera, California with his wife Bonnie Ross. Crock is survived by three grandchildren, Ansley Rogers of Supply, North Carolina, David Rogers of Durham, North Carolina and Daniel Ross of Corte Madera, California. Crock is also survived by two great grandchildren, Eveline and Preston, who live with their parents, David Rogers and Andrea Winkler in Durham, North Carolina.

