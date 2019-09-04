|
|
Nicholas Anthony Bernardi
Born: March 30, 1954; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 31, 2019; in Rockford, IL
Nicholas Anthony Bernardi, 65, of Marengo passed away August 31, 2019.
He was born March 30, 1954 in Chicago to Anthony and Pierina Bernardi. On June 8, 1986 he married Donna DeMaria.
Nick enjoyed the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and trapper. As a hobby, Nick enjoyed raising canaries. He retired from Pepper Construction. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Nick is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Anthony (Amber Burke) Bernardi and Nicholas (Jessica) Bernardi; his grandson, Ryker Bernardi; his mother, Pierina Bernardi; his sister, Lisa (Randolph) Chilik; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Bernardi.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Friday, September 6 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo. There will be a continued visitation from 9:30am to 10:30am on Saturday, September 7 at the funeral home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor St., Marengo.
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019