Nicholas B. May
Born: February 23, 1962; in McHenry, IL
Died: November 15, 2019; in Milwaukee, WI
Nicholas (Nick) B. May, age 57, passed away November 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI.
He was born February 23, 1962 in McHenry, to Paul J. and Judith Anne (Holliday) May.
Nick was a longtime resident of Spring Grove and currently of Lake Geneva, WI. He attended Richmond-Burton High School. Nick had a longtime career as a heavy equipment operator. He was currently employed with Walworth County Fair Association in the maintenance department. Nick was a "Jack of all Trades" - he was a great craftsman, artist, and he loved woodworking. He was a kind soul that enjoyed spending time in nature and being with his family. He was a loving son, and his nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews were the light of his life.
Nick is survived by his mother, Judy May; siblings, Michael (Patricia) May, Christine (Timothy) Coon, Timothy May, and Jonathan May; nieces & nephews, Morgan (Kristi) May, Taylor, Mackenzie, and Hunter May, and Katie (Jon) Murphy, Megan Coon; great nieces & nephews, Jackson, Rowan, and Bodhi May, and Lila and Melanie Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul May in 1997.A private visitation and interment will take place to honor the life of Nick.
Memorial donations can be made to Walworth County Fair Foundation, Inc. or Walworth County Agricultural Society, Inc.
Services were entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 22, 2019