Nicholas Francis



James Apostal



Born: July 25, 1929



Died: March 10, 2019



Nicholas Nicholas "Nick' Francis James Apostal, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at the age of 89, due to a sudden decline in health after the passing of his wife of 65 years on November 17, 2018.



He was born July 25, 1929, in Chicago, the son of the late Panos N. and Ermina (nee Schu) Apostal. He worked at his family's candy store, Candyfield Candies, until they sold it in 1947. The family opened The Blue Room Restaurant, in Chicago where he worked as a manager. In his early twenties he was an airplane pilot, dusting crops and instructing new pilots. He was a dapper young man who happened to meet Marilyn "Sis" Melone after being introduced by mutual friends at a Valentine's Day party before being drafted into the Army. He served as a Tractor Vehicle Mechanic (Parts Ordinance Specialist) in the Korean War, where he was awarded two Bronze Service Stars and Korean Service Medal for his work. Upon his arrival home, after the passing of his father, he was honorably discharged as he was needed to take over the family business.



Nick and Marilyn wed on February 14, 1953, the anniversary of their original meeting. They lived in Oak Park for some years, eventually moving out to Crystal Lake to take a job with Singer Corporation (Formerly: Controls Company of America) as the Plant Manager. Nick and Marilyn enjoyed their family home in Crystal Lake, raising seven children together. Later he became the Purchasing Plant Superintendent at Autotrol Corporation and continued in that role until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed the Northwoods and the family cabin in Hertle, Wisconsin. He was meticulous and loved tinkering with various motors and projects. He was extremely organized and was an avid storyteller.



Nick is survived by his children, Nicholas Apostal (Sue), Linda "Sis" Apostal, Michael (Jill) Apostal, James Apostal, Laura (Fred) Apostal-Gardea, Renee (Scott) Apostal McClain, and Denise (Jim) Apostal-Orrico; his grandchildren, Nathan (Leticia), Rhienna (Edward), Cassia (Maison), Jamin, Conner, Abbey, Steven, Jacob (Taylor), Alena (Colin), Larisa, Jimmy, Vince, Rebecca, James (Lisa), John Pieter (Traci); his great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Elyse, Emmit, Sean, Brandon, Jacob, James and Joyce; other family(s); Bill (Edie) Apostal, Peter (Kathy) Apostal, Hank Apostal's children & family, the Bev Mosher family, Wilma Melone & family, Peggy Jean (Dave) Peterson & family and the Rose Zenk family.



Reunited with his parents (Panos N. and Ermina (nee Schu) Apostal), he was preceded in death by the love of his life and loving wife, Marilyn "Sis" Apostal & his only sibling, Henry "Hank" Apostal.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Procession will follow the same day to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave., for the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow at Crystal Lake Union Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.



Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019