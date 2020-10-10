Nick Lyons

Nick LyonsNick Lyons, 68, of Cary, IL, passed away September 27, 2020 peacefully at home with his wife, Debbie and son, Alex by his side after a nine year battle with renal failure. He fought to the very end because he couldn't think of leaving his family behind. Nick was drafted during the Vietnam War and was one of two men chosen from his unit at Fort Polk to serve in Belgium on an elite NATO team. He graduated from University of Wisconsin Whitewater and worked as an Account Executive at Xerox for 30 years. As a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Nick's life was devoted to his family. He would have gone to the moon and back if possible to make them happy. Nick centered his life around his only son, Alex. He wholeheartedly sacrificed so much of his time coaching Cary Youth sports for Alex's baseball, basketball, and football teams from kindergarten through eighth grade including the highlight of coaching the winning Jr. Trojans football Championship game. He also never missed one of Alex's high school games and filmed every one of them especially Alex's team winning the championship state title in football. It was the first for Cary Grove. Alex put his life on hold and faithfully took care of Nick til the very end. He told his dad, "You have shown me more unconditional love than anyone on this planet could ever possibly have shown me".Nick is survived by his wife of 29 years, Debbie, son, Alex, stepdaughters Alicia (Tom) Long of West Lafayette, IN, Bridget (Bret) Thompson of Arapahoe, NC, his grandchildren Taylor Thompson, Fianna Long, Sadie Thompson, and Harrison Long, two sisters, Donna (Leon) Banister of Jensen Beach, FL, Nancy (Sanford) Jaffe of Mortan Grove, IL ,one brother, Jim (Michele) Lyons of Grayslake, IL, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Dorothy Lyons of Park Ridge, IL.Services will be private. Donations may be given to Davita Dialysis, [ x-apple-data-detectors: 720 Cog Circle, Crystal Lake, IL, 60014.