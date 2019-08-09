Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
1105 E 9Th Ave
Brodhead, WI 53520
(608) 897-2484
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
1105 E 9Th Ave
Brodhead, WI 53520
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Victor Catholic Church
1760 14th Street i
Monroe , IL
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Victor Catholic Church
1760 14th Street
Monroe , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicolette Dreikosen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicolette Lynn (Messel) Dreikosen


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicolette Lynn (Messel) Dreikosen Obituary
Nicolette Lynn Dreikosen

Born: May 21, 1980

Died: August 4, 2019

Nicolette Lynn (Messel) Dreikosen, age 39, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 4, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Nicolette was born on May 21, 1980 in Monroe, the daughter of Walter Francis and Bernadette Marie Messel.

Nicolette worked for many years as aphlebotomist laboratory technician and the last several at the Meriter Hospital. Nicolette enjoyed kayaking, photography, woodworking, crafts, hiking and screen printing and vinyl cutting, but most of all, loved spending time with her children. She also loved animals, an especially tender heart towards rescue animals which she often saved.

Nicolette is survived by her 5 children, Mya Waterman, Brooklynn Case, Brianna Dreikosen, Adam Dreikosen and Eric Dreikosen; her mother, Bernadette Messel; two siblings, Walter (Andrea) Messel and Greg Messel and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Nicolette was preceded in death by her father, Walter "Bud" Messel Jr. in 2016 and her brother, Matt in April of 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Messel Family to establish memorials for Nicolette's children.

Memorial services will be held at St. Victor Catholic Church, 1760 14th Street in Monroe on Tuesday,August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Msgr. Larry Bakke will celebrate. A memorial visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9thAve. in Brodhead on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicolette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now