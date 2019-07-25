Nimette Jean Hargis Soli



Born: April 8, 1954; in Houston, TX



Died: July 15, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Graveside service for Nimette Jean Hargis Soli, 65, was on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Black Jack Cemetery, in Black Jack, Texas.



Nimette lost her battle with cancer on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Journey Care Hospice in Woodstock, Illinois.



Nimette was a beautiful soul who loved with her whole heart and enjoyed the simplest of things in life. She was very dedicated to her family and friends. Her involvement in the community and civic organizations was vast. Nimette had a love of animals, which led her to many of her life accomplishments. Beginning as a teenager, she entered the work force as an aquarium and tropical fish expert at pet and aquarium stores and later was the founder and president of 2 aquarium clubs. She volunteered at the local Humane Society and was a foster home for dogs. She was also a Dog and Equine Cruelty Investigator, a leader of a 4-H Horse Club, a Federally Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator of Songbirds, a Vet Tech with a spay/neuter clinic, a Wildlife Rehabilitation Trainer and Mentor, and a State Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator of small mammals and reptiles. She hand-raised Blue Front Amazon Parrots to sell to "good homes."



Nimette met her best friend and husband-to-be, T.C., while she was a member of the first co-ed chorus at Texas A&M University. She also performed, alongside her husband, in elite chorale groups, church choirs, community choruses, and madrigal singers. She was a lyric soprano, and also a member of a Gilbert and Sullivan Theater Group with principal roles in "HMS Pinafore", "Pirates of Penzance" and "The Mikado". She and T.C. were most recently chorus members of a Community Opera Company performing "Tosca". She and T.C. were married for 451/2 memory-filled years, during which they became the parents of their pride and joy, Krista Marie (whom she home schooled to a GED) and later, the grandparents of Lydia Fay.



Nimette attended Texas A&M University, majoring in Wildlife Science and University of Arizona, majoring in Voice.



Nimette is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Teri Cullen "T.C." Soli of Woodstock, Illinois; daughter, Krista Soli Foster (husband, Paul Foster) of Oak Park, Illinois; granddaughter, Lydia Fay Foster of Oak Park, Illinois; mother, Dorothy Lee Walker Hargis of Nacogdoches, Texas; sister, Marelle Marie Hargis of Beasley, Texas; and brother, Darel Edwin Hargis of Nacogdoches, Texas.



She is preceded in death by her father, N.G. (Nim) Hargis, Jr.



T.C. has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be directed to the "Nimette Soli Memorial Fund" in care of St. John's UCC. Please make checks payable to St. John's UCC with "Nimette Soli Memorial Fund" in the memo line, and mailed to:



St. John's United Church of Christ



P.O. Box 401



Union, IL 60180-0401



The family of Ms. Soli is being served by Laird Funeral Home in Nacogdoches, TX.



To convey condolences and to sign an online register please visit www.lairdfh.net Published in the Northwest Herald on July 25, 2019