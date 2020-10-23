Noreen R. Bober
Born: September 23, 1941
Died: October 20, 2020
Noreen R. Bober, 79, of Huntley, died peacefully, October 20, 2020.
Private service were held and burial was at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
Noreen was born September 23, 1941 the daughter of Edward and Hanora Nassar. On April 30, 1960 she married Dennis P. Bober. She worked for Jewel Food Store as a service manager. Noreen was bubbly and enjoyed people. She enjoyed the ceramics club at Del Webb/Sun City. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bober, her children, Dennis (Pamela) Bober, Donna Bober, Vicki Bober (Rob) Galbavy, Kim Bober-Jaeger and Lori (Dennis) Gillette and by her three grandchildren, Nicholas and Benjamin Jaeger and Addison Gillette. Noreen was preceded in death by her parents.
