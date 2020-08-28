1/1
Norma Jane Schlottman
1935 - 2020
Norma Jane Schlottman

Born: December 10, 1935; in Belvedere, IL

Died: August 25, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Norma Jane Schlottman of Woodstock, IL passed away at her home the morning of Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Norma was born on December 10, 1935 in Belvedere, IL to Henry and Mildred (Shepherd) Boettcher. She married Richard Schlottman in Sept of 1954 and shortly thereafter moved to Woodstock where they raised their family. During her life she held multiple jobs but was most known for selling Avon door to door, working at Hornsby's and providing her seamstress skills for many of her friends. The hobbies she really enjoyed were playing cards, fishing, baking and spending time with her family and friends.

Norma is survived by her husband of 66 years Richard (Dick) Schlottman; her children, Brad (Cely) Schlottman, Pamela (Raul) Gonzales; her grandchildren, Antonio and Olivia along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Carol Buhl.

A celebration of life will be held at a time and date to be determined.

The family would like to thank Transitions Hospice and Brightstar Care for their support of Norma and her family during this difficult time.

For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com


Published in Northwest Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
