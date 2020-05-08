Norma L. McPherron
Norma L. McPherron, 84 of Algonquin passed away with her family by her side after a courageous battle with ALS. A family Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 in St. Mary's Catholic Church West Brooklyn. Fr. Randy Fronek will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's cemetery, West Brooklyn. Wasmer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Norma Leah McPherron was born to George Montavon and Helen Mosimann on July 11, 1935, in Compton, Illinois. Norma was the second of three daughters. After a colorful and adventurous upbringing on the farm, she graduated from Steward High School in 1953. Norma went on to attend Western Illinois University before transferring to the University of Illinois, earning a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Nutrition in 1958.
Norma was soon wedded to Verner McPherron at St. Mary's church in West Brooklyn, Illinois on January 31, 1959.
After her husband passed away in 1963, Norma had to immediately display the dependability and determination of a single mother with children to raise. She quickly exhibited her trademark strength of will and courage to succeed, both born from love and devotion.
Norma developed an enduring career by providing nutritional meal plans for various universities and hospitals in Illinois, Ohio and Nebraska.
Only when she was injured did she ever miss a day of work in her entire career; a trait not easily passed along. She attributed this success to her perfectly-balanced health. She would often preach that "moderation" is the key. And no one was more devoted to her diet plan than Norma.
Wherever she resided, she cherished spending time with her family, sharing with her sons a love of music and sports, complete with a critique of every White Sox game. Norma made no secret of her desire to travel with family, anxious to educate herself about world culture. She was captivated by the beauty and architecture of every single place she visited, with Europe being her favorite.
One trait Norma easily passed along to her sons was her insurmountable dedication to independence. In recent years, as her health began to decline unexpectedly, she finally allowed her loving sisters and others to assist her in the face of a debilitating disease. With their invaluable presence, Journey Care and other medical professionals guided her unshakable beliefs toward this fight for her life.
As a beloved mother, sister and aunt, we will all miss her indestructible faith and marvelous spirit... which will live on... just as her unique wisdom will not be forgotten.
Norma is survived by her three sons: Patrick McPherron of France, Greg (Martha) McPherron of Torrance, Ca., and Anthony Urrello of Vancouver, B.C.; two sisters: Joan Macklin of Crystal Lake and Carol Holmes of Rockford; three nephews and one niece.
Memorials may be directed to ALS Society or Journey Care Hospice.
Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northwest Herald on May 8, 2020.