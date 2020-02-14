Home

POWERED BY

Norman Arthur Winter Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Arthur Winter Jr. Obituary
Norman Arthur Winter, Jr.

Born: October 22, 1946

Died: February 4, 2020

Norman Arthur Winter Jr., age 73, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.

Norman was born in Forest Park, IL on October 22nd, 1946. Norm had a great sense of humor. He was very active in his church, serving as a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. Norm loved the Lord with all his spirit and it showed in all he did. He also served his community by volunteering in many ways, including acting as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army for over 30 years. Norm was a dedicated family man. He enjoyed trains, working on jigsaw puzzles, and serving on mission trips. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Norm is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Patricia Winter (nee Smith); children, Tracy Winter of Lakemoor, IL, Kristen (Jimmy) Froelich of Twin Lakes, WI; foster daughter, Melissa Gross of Round Lake Park, IL,; grandchildren, Faith and Brandon Anderson, and Brian Froelich; great-grandson, Anthony; brother, David (Lin) Winter; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Lucille Winter (nee Schulz).

A visitation for Norm will be held on Saturday February 15th, 2020, from 1pm until the time of service at 4pm at The Orchard Church, 768 Ridgeview Drive in McHenry, IL 60050.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norm's memorial through The Orchard Church www.orchardmchenry.org/give

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -