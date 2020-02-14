|
Norman Arthur Winter, Jr.
Born: October 22, 1946
Died: February 4, 2020
Norman Arthur Winter Jr., age 73, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.
Norman was born in Forest Park, IL on October 22nd, 1946. Norm had a great sense of humor. He was very active in his church, serving as a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. Norm loved the Lord with all his spirit and it showed in all he did. He also served his community by volunteering in many ways, including acting as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army for over 30 years. Norm was a dedicated family man. He enjoyed trains, working on jigsaw puzzles, and serving on mission trips. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Norm is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Patricia Winter (nee Smith); children, Tracy Winter of Lakemoor, IL, Kristen (Jimmy) Froelich of Twin Lakes, WI; foster daughter, Melissa Gross of Round Lake Park, IL,; grandchildren, Faith and Brandon Anderson, and Brian Froelich; great-grandson, Anthony; brother, David (Lin) Winter; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Lucille Winter (nee Schulz).
A visitation for Norm will be held on Saturday February 15th, 2020, from 1pm until the time of service at 4pm at The Orchard Church, 768 Ridgeview Drive in McHenry, IL 60050.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norm's memorial through The Orchard Church www.orchardmchenry.org/give
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 14, 2020