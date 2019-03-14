Northwest Herald Obituaries
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
Norman D. Johnson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman D. Johnson Obituary
Norman D. Johnson

Born: November 11, 1940; in Woodstock, IL

Died: March 12, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Norman D. Johnson, 78, a lifelong resident of Woodstock passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in Woodstock.

He was born in Woodstock on November 11, 1940 to Artell and Clara (Raether)Johnson. He married Sandra Schnulle on September 17, 1966.

Norman was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Deans Foods for 33 years; and also spent many years as an Independent Electrician. He was a Life member of the Moose Lodge in Woodstock, a member of the Woodstock Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus and VFW. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed.

He is survived by a son, Heath Johnson; a daughter, Nicole (Derrick) Richards; grandchildren, Caden and Gavin Richards; a brother, Richard (Pat) Johnson; two sisters, Donna Bungard and Ella Tindall; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Gerald and Artell; and a sister, Carolyn Englehardt.

The visitation will be from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am on Friday March 15, 2019 at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock. Interment will be at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mooseheart Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539.

For information call the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
