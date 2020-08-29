Norman E. Sass



Born: September 7, 1927; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 26, 2020; in Woodstock, IL



Celebrate the life of NORM SASS!



Norman E. Sass, 92, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his Woodstock home with his wife at his side. He was born September 7, 1927 in Chicago. He married the love of his life Irene Grischow in 1951. His kind hearted personality and sense of humor were with him until the end.



Norman became a born again Christian in 1968. His faith was lived out through his involvement in McHenry County Jail ministry for a number of years as well as being active in the Gideons International. He was a dedicated member of the Woodstock Assembly of God Church since his salvation. His relationship with Christ was of utmost importance to him and he shared his faith with others as often as he could.



Norman began farming at the age of 17 and moved his family to Woodstock in 1957. His early years of farming were in vegetables and then he transitioned to grain. Norm always said that farming was the best life ever.



In addition to farming, Norm enjoyed many hobbies. He owned a vintage Model A Ford, loved to play card games, travel, and he also collected Farmall antique tractors. Norm was very social. He loved people so being involved in many activities gave him a lot of joy. Most of all, he was incredibly proud of and loved his family.



Our family is very thankful for the help and support we received from caregivers Deborah, Kim, Mario and Yemi.



Norman is survived by his loving wife Irene of 68 years. He has 4 children: Sheryl (Dwight) Morris, Susan (Mark) Fringer, Sandra (John) Meyer, Daniel (Denise) Sass. He also leaves 10 grandchildren: Jeremy (Marnie) West, Christine (Jason) Jackson, Michelle (Dalton) Rhodes, Renee (Jeff) Stromberger, Andrew (Aimee) Fringer, Sharon (Nathan) Doll, Douglas (Katy) Meyer, Ryan (Valerie) Sass, Joshua (Mary Pat) Sass, Benjamin (Michaela) Sass. He is also survived by 19 great grandchildren.



Norman was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Edward (Nancy) Sass.



PLEASE JOIN US - We will be celebrating with family and friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at: Woodstock Assembly of God Church, 1201 Dean Street Woodstock, Illinois .



Visitation from 10:30am - 12:00pm with a memorial service to follow. Lunch provided after the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Gideons International (McHenry West Campus) - PO Box 741, Harvard, Illinois 60033 or Woodstock Assembly of God Church - 1201 Dean Street, Woodstock, Illinois 60098





