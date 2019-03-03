O. Gregory Johnson



Born: November 27, 1946; in St. Louis, MO



Died: February 26, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



O. Gregory Johnson, 72, of McHenry, passed away on February 26. Greg was born in St. Louis, MO on November 27, 1946. He grew up in Bloomington, IL racing in soap box derbies, playing sports, writing for the local paper and hosting a radio show. Greg graduated from Bloomington Central Catholic High School. He went on to earn a degree in education from Illinois State University in 1968 and graduate degrees from Roosevelt University and Northern Illinois University.



Greg began his career in education as a science teacher at Grant High School in Fox Lake, IL. There he met a fellow teacher, Marian Mugerditchian, playing cards in the teachers' lounge. They were married on February 8, 1970 and celebrated 48 years of marriage last year just previous to her passing in May. They moved to McHenry where Greg became an administrator at McHenry High School West Campus. He served the community of McHenry as principal for many years until his retirement. He was actively involved in the Fox Valley Conference and IHSA. Greg then served in the Retired Teachers Association and supervised student teacher placements through National Louis University. He was involved in the community coaching baseball and softball, leading Cub Scouts, as well as serving on the board of community organizations. He was a long-time member of McHenry Kiwanis and loyal parishioner of St. Patrick's Parish. He was a dedicated family man finding a way to attend every sporting event of his children, planning yearly summer vacations, and becoming the best grandpa in McHenry to Gavin, Owen, Braden, Ryland, Summer, and Millie Johnson.



In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. Along with being a lifelong Indianapolis 500 fan, he was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast, rooting especially for the Chicago Bears. He dedicated countless hours to the Society of St Vincent de Paul and was passionate about serving those who were in need.



Greg is survived by his children, Brian (Lucia) Johnson of Lindenhurst, Christy Brown of McHenry, Amanda Johnson of Prairie Grove and Kevin (Julie) Johnson of McHenry; his sisters, Mary Ann (Looe) Baker of MN and Barbara Johnson of IL.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Johnson; his son-in-law, Scott Brown; his parents, Dr. Oland and Elizabeth Johnson; and his brother, Dr. Gary S. Johnson.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Lane, McHenry, IL 60050. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 Washington Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Inurnment will follow in the churchyard cemetery.



Greg's life was enhanced greatly by the gift of organ donation from his sister, Barbara. Please consider honoring Greg's memory by registering to be an organ donor at LifeGoesOn.com.



Memorials in Greg's honor may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul - St. Patrick's Parish, 3500 Washington St., McHenry, IL 60050. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019