Olga Schroeder
Born: May 24, 1931
Died: May 15, 2020
Olga Schroeder, 88, of Cary, beloved mother of Sherry & Randy went to be with Jesus May 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's.
She is survived by her 2 children, Randy Schroeder of Barrington Hills, Sherry Schroeder of Lake Barrington, some nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, son, Louis Jr, parents John/Anna (Ginay), sisters Judy & Shirley.
Everyone loved Olga. She was a generous, kind, sweet soul who l liked dancing, music--especially polkas, baking, travel, eating, Jesus & pink roses. She was born May 24, 1931 in Chicago and was retired from her receptionist position at Seaquist in Cary. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Memorials would be appreciated to the Olga Schroeder Memorial Fund.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.