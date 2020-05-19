Olga SchroederBorn: May 24, 1931Died: May 15, 2020Olga Schroeder, 88, of Cary, beloved mother of Sherry & Randy went to be with Jesus May 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's.She is survived by her 2 children, Randy Schroeder of Barrington Hills, Sherry Schroeder of Lake Barrington, some nieces & nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, son, Louis Jr, parents John/Anna (Ginay), sisters Judy & Shirley.Everyone loved Olga. She was a generous, kind, sweet soul who l liked dancing, music--especially polkas, baking, travel, eating, Jesus & pink roses. She was born May 24, 1931 in Chicago and was retired from her receptionist position at Seaquist in Cary. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Memorials would be appreciated to the Olga Schroeder Memorial Fund.