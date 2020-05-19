Olga Schroeder
1931 - 2020
Olga Schroeder

Born: May 24, 1931

Died: May 15, 2020

Olga Schroeder, 88, of Cary, beloved mother of Sherry & Randy went to be with Jesus May 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's.

She is survived by her 2 children, Randy Schroeder of Barrington Hills, Sherry Schroeder of Lake Barrington, some nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, son, Louis Jr, parents John/Anna (Ginay), sisters Judy & Shirley.

Everyone loved Olga. She was a generous, kind, sweet soul who l liked dancing, music--especially polkas, baking, travel, eating, Jesus & pink roses. She was born May 24, 1931 in Chicago and was retired from her receptionist position at Seaquist in Cary. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Memorials would be appreciated to the Olga Schroeder Memorial Fund.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
