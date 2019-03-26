Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Olive Mary Stolberg

Olive Mary Stolberg

Olive Mary Stolberg, 83, of Woodstock, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry. She died peacefully surrounded by her family.

She was born in Harvard to Marcus and Blanche (Johnston) Johnson. She married William Stolberg in November of 1979. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she sang in the Church choir and volunteered in the Church office. For many years she owned Apple Creek Flowers in Woodstock and taught floral design at McHenry County College. She was a nurse at the McHenry County Jail and also taught nursing.

She loved her little dog, Oliver. She was loved by many and will be missed. She is survived by three sons; John (Beverly) Dial, Mark (Marianne) Dial and David (Susan) Dial; and her brother Robert (Karen) Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Also preceded by previous husband Dr. Richard Loewenherz and 1st husband Bill Dial.

In memory of "Ollie" a donation to Helping Paws 2500 Harding Lane Woodstock, IL 60098 would be appreciated.

For information contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
