Oliver Lindgren
On Saturday, March 7th, 2020, Oliver Lindgren passed away at his home with his family by his side.
He is survived by Sandra his wife of 52 years; his son Eric (Hollie); grand daughter Sara; sister Trudy; brother in law Steven (Carol) Legel; step grandson Rick Johnson; step great grand children, Violet and Ricky Kissane and loving nieces and nephews and their children.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his beloved daughter Dori and step grandson Jesse Kissane.
Ollie was born in 1939 in Chicago and attended Lane Tech High School and Bradley University. He worked as a data processing manager at Chamberlain Corp in Elmhurst and Oak Industries in Crystal Lake and then changed professions to become a truck driver fulfilling his dreams of being "King of the Road". Boating gave Ollie great pleasure for many years beginning with his summers as a boy in Round Lake where his family had a summer home. At home in Algonquin, he spent many happy hours either boating or just hanging out on his pier. Ollie's generous heart and quiet sense of humor will be missed by all who loved him. He was always his family's biggest cheerleader, praising and encouraging them to do their best and enjoy all the small pleasures.
The family will greet family and friends from 10 to 11 A.M. on Saturday, March 14th at the Congregational Church of Algonquin. Funeral services will follow visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Assn. at 161 North Clark, Suite 35550, Chicago Il; MDA.org. or the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 109 Washington St. Algonquin, Il. 60102.
Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services are in care of arrangements. For information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 11, 2020