Omar L. Sutherland
Born: August 8, 1926
Died: November 16, 2019
Omar L. Sutherland died peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and family, and entered his heavenly home on Saturday, November 16, at the age of 93. He was born in Pulaski, VA on August 8, 1926 to Harry and Leda Sutherland.
Omar lived his life for Jesus Christ. He loved his Lord deeply and served Him daily. Omar held an unwavering faith in God, and he shared the Good News with all those he met.
On April 24, 1953, he married Rose Schmedeke at the House of God at Mooseheart Child City, near Batavia IL.
A very dedicated and loving husband, Omar cherished his daughters, Diana (Thomas) McClow and Heidi (James) Godejohann along with his grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Myers and Adam (Carmen) McClow and 5 great-grandchildren, Liam, Griffin, Aidan, Rachel, and Eva. He had a special relationship with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved him dearly.
Omar is survived by sister-in-law Rosemary Sutherland and numerous nieces and nephews.
Omar was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Ruth, Kitty, Herbert and Rudolph.
In 1957, while watching Billy Graham on B&W television, he began a new way of life by accepting Jesus Christ into his life as Savior and Lord. His daughters and wife also came into relationship with the Lord. He and Rose began a spiritual journey together. In 1971 he was led to start an evangelical church, which started in their home and became Village Bible Church of Sugar Grove, Illinois. Since 1973, he and Rose have served in ministry with CRU, formerly known as Campus Crusade for Christ. Omar had the privilege of training pastors and lay persons across the county in evangelism, discipleship, church growth, prayer and one-to-one mentoring. Upon moving to Cary, Illinois, He was actively involved in his home church, Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake, having taught Sunday school for over 25 years.
He cared deeply about others spiritually, mentally and physically, and leaves a legacy of grace and forgiveness giving all glory to God.
Please join his family for a time of visitation on Thursday, November 21st from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon, at Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake, 575 E. Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake. A time of fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Omar's name can be given to Moose Charities Inc., a registered nonprofit for the continued support and maintenance of the Mooseheart Child City.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019