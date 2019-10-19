|
Orient Michael Melone
Born: August 24, 1929; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 16, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Orient Michael Melone, beloved husband of Patricia Ann, passed away on October 16, 2019 in Barrington, IL, born in Chicago on August 24, 1929.
Preceded in death by his son Orient Michael Melone III (1956-1963) and grandson Michael Patrick Melone (1991-2010), he is survived by his sister Filomena Melone; his children Bourke Patrick (Elaine) Melone, Maria (Tim) Nygard, James (Kathleen) Melone, and Mark (Michaelene) Melone; and his grandchildren Colleen, Susanna, Julia, Jamie, Hannah, Emma, and Ethan.
He called Woodstock, IL his home for over 60 years. A true patriot, he was proud to have served his country as a Corporal in the Military Police Corps. He also leaves a legacy of a distinguished career at the CNA Financial Corporation. He was truly a devout family man, loving nothing more than to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and pets whenever he could.
The funeral will be Monday October 21 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098. Mass is at 11:00 am.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 9:00 am. Please call (815) 338 -1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 19, 2019