OTIS "Bud" SETSER, JR.



Born: November 14, 1943; in Chicago, IL



Died: August 02, 2020; in Wisconsin Rapids, WI



Otis "Bud" Setser Jr. age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids, while under the care of Heartland Hospice.



Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Josh Pegram will officiate, burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will beheld on Friday at Ritchay Funeral Home from 11:00 AM - 1:00PM. Masks will be required for both the visitation and service with social distancing guidelines followed.



Otis was born November 14, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Otis and Hildegarde (Schmidt) Setser Sr. He owned and operated Central Wisconsin Meats in Wisconsin Rapids from 1976-1991. In his later years,he was a member of the Teamsters Union driving a truck until his retirement in 2006. He married Janet (Maish) Knaeble in Woodstock, IL in 1968, they later divorced but remained friends. During his life Otis enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, boating, golfing, traveling, visiting the casinos, was an entrepreneur and especially enjoyed socializing with his family and friends.



He is survived by his children: Debra Barry of Clinton Township, MI, Robert Knaeble of Black River Falls, WI, Kelly Knaeble of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Otis "Chip" III (Diane) Setser of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Carmen Setser of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Steve Haldeman (Jennifer) of Glendale, AZ; his sister Cheryl Setser of Palatine, IL, his brother Rick Setser of Prescott, AZ; his sister-in-law Lynette Setser of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.



Otis was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Setser, Sr. of Woodstock, IL and Hildegarde nee Schmidt Nawalaniec of Coloma, WI; his brother Bruce (Lynette)of Setser of Wisconsin Rapid, WI; and his grandsons: Jamie Amundson and Zachary Christy.





