Pamela Kaye Petriak



Born: May 8, 1945



Died: May 27, 2019



Pamela Kaye Petriak, 74 of Goodyear, AZ formally of Cary, IL passed onto her next journey May 27, 2019 with her loving husband at her side.



Pam was born May 8th, 1945 to Wendell and Eldred Berg in Shidler, OK. Pam graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School class of 1963 and went onto Northern Illinois University before she was rudely moved to California by her parents. Pam spent 1 year, 6 months and 22 days in California before Sam rescued her. Pam and Sam where married July 15, 1967 at the Crystal Lake Methodist Church. Pam was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #293 in Crystal Lake. Pam was very talented in needle point and quilting, which her children have on display in their homes.



Pam leaves behind her husband Sam, her three children Wade (Alice) Petriak, Christian (Allison) Petriak, Cynthia (Raffe) Benavidas. Her grandchildren Samantha and Alex Petriak, Chloe and Isabella Petriak, Lexie and Morgan Benavidas, and her sister Nancy (Steve) Polcer. She also leaves behind a very special niece Kelly Snodgrass and her husband Gregg, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Pam was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson Jacob Donovan Petriak, who she is now holding in her loving arms.



A celebration of Pam's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Pam's name to the ALS Association.