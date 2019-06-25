Pamela M. Miller



Born: May 12, 1964; in Libertyville, IL



Died: June 21, 2019; in Burlington, WI



Pamela M. Miller, 55, of Burlington, WI, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 while in the company of family members, at her home.



She was born in Libertyville, IL on May 12, 1964, a daughter of Rosella (Hertel) and the late Chester Ullrich.



She was a graduate of Johnsburg High School in 1982.



She was married to Jeff Miller on April 1, 1989, in Johnsburg, IL. She worked at McHenry Savings Bank, Richmond, for five years, then was manager of Trade Management at PNC for 15 years and worked as a receptionist at a dentist office for five years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, scheduling parties for her family and friends, making people laugh, spending time with her family, and above all, making others happy and giving so much love. The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice workers and especially her doctor Syed Haider.



Pamela is survived by her husband Jeff; two daughters, Jordie Miller and Janelle Miller, both of Burlington, WI; her mother Rosella of Turtle Lake, WI; four sisters, Laurie Reed, of Delavan, WI; Kathy (Jim) Nellessen, of St. Germain, WI; Joanne (George) Thompson, of Wonder Lake, IL; Patty (Ernie) Evanger, of Spring Grove, IL; six brothers, Chet Ullrich, of Johnsburg, IL; Dave (Sue) Ullrich, of Johnsburg, IL; Jack (Cindy) Ullrich, of Mundelein, IL; Frank (Audrey) Ullrich, of Harvard, IL; Danny (Patty) Ullrich, of Clear Lake, WI; Mike (Sarona) Ullrich, of Turtle Lake, WI plus many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded by her father Chester.



Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday June 25th at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St, Richmond, IL. Mass of Resurrection will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday June 26, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church 6301-344th Ave, New Munster, WI 53152. Fr. Tom Biersack will celebrate.



Mass of Resurrection at St. Alphonsus, 6301-344th Ave, New Munster, WI 53152 at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



Interment will be in the church cemetery.



Memorials to Fore the Millers benefit or Aurora Hospice.