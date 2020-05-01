Pamela M. Sorensen
1963 - 2020
Pamela M. Sorensen

Born: January 20, 1963; in Harvard, IL

Died: April 28, 2020; in Wonder Lake, IL

Pamela M. Sorensen, 57, of Wonder Lake passed away surrounded by her loving family, at her home, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

She was born in Harvard on January 20, 1963 to Ronald and Nancy (Graham) Berg, and later married the love of her life, Dan Sorensen, on October 11, 1986 in Woodstock.

Pam leaves behind a legacy of love, joy, hospitality, and most of all laughter. It is a legacy that will continue to live on in the lives of not only her family and friends, but also the countless people she touched throughout her life. To know Pam was to truly see God's love in action, and she lived her faith by being involved in many ministries within her community for over two decades. She loved the outdoors, camping, gardening, bonfires in her backyard, and fishing with Dan.

She also loved being with all her ladies in Stamping Up. One of Pam's true passions was to host parties and gatherings at her home for all her friends and family. She was known to throw a party any day, at any time, for any reason, and for anyone. For 27 years she was a baker at Jewel in Woodstock; you could always tell the moment you walked through the door if she was working, because her laughter echoed throughout the store. Pam was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Sorensen; daughter, Hannah (Andy) Hawes; son, Jeremiah Sorensen; two grandchildren, Piper Hawes and Eloise Hawes; brother, Jim (Lisa) Berg; two sisters, Cindy (Randy) Berg-Gautier and Sue Berg; and beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Alan Berg.

A gathering will be held at a later date.

For more information contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
