Pamella G. Yurgaitis
Born: May 10, 1955
Died: January 4, 2020
Pamella G. Yurgaitis (Turcotte), 64, sadly passed away January 4, 2020.
Pam was born May 10, 1955. She was the daughter of Cletus and Barbara Turcotte of Michigan.
Her mother, father and brother Michael precede her in death.
She was married to the late Phillip Yurgaitis. Together they owned Peter's Bakery in Cary IL for many years.
She leaves behind her two children, Dayna Pandocchi (Larry Pandocchi) of Lake in the Hills IL, and Bryan Newbold (Chrissy Newbold) of Marengo IL, her four grandkids, and her brother, Garrett Turcotte.
Pam loved nothing more than being with her children and grandkids and will be missed dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the LaBahn-Hain House/Nockels Park, 149 Hilltop Drive, Lake in the Hills IL 60156 on Saturday, February 15 from 9am-12pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request a donation be made in her name to the at as this was very dear to her heart.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 15, 2020