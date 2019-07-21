Northwest Herald Obituaries
Patricia A. Querhammer


1934 - 2019
Patricia A. Querhammer Obituary
Patricia Querhammer

Born: April 3, 1934

Died: July 12, 2019

Patricia "Pat" Querhammer, 85, of Park Ridge and formerly of Crystal Lake passed away July 12, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Glenview.

She was born April 3, 1934 in Burlington, WI to Harold and Bernice Shanahan.

Pat played an active role in supporting her family's business, the Querhammer Funeral Home. Upon retiring from the funeral home, Pat enjoyed a successful career as a travel agent. In her free time, Pat traveled the worlds, loved fishing and playing cards. Pat was a doting grandmother.

She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle (Randall) Britt, Jane (Dr. Richard) Terp, Lisa (Christopher) Lang; and four grandchildren, Meghan (Justin) Brouchoud, Katlyn (Jake) Asplin, Michael Goggins, and Matthew Lang.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Querhammer; her parents; and her brother, Jim Shanahan.

According to Pat's wishes there will be no public services. Memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025.

Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 21, 2019
