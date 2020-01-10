|
Patricia Ann Biggus
Born: September 16, 1933; in Chicago, IL
Died: January4, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Patricia Biggus passed away peacefully January 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Pat was born September 16, 1933, the daughter of Albert and Harriet (Schomisch) Lubien.
On October 23, 1965 she married the love of her life Roger John Biggus at St. Odilo Church in Berwyn, Il.
Pat was a faithful member of Church of Holy Apostles, McHenry, Il.
She was also an active member of the McHenry Farm Bureau Women's Committee. She loved to help organize the annual blood drive and appreciated the endearing friendships she cultivated with this wonderful group of women.
Roger and Pat purchased an 80-acre site in Bull Valley and built their dream home in 1969. They planted everything in volume and canned about 35 tomato plants. They also planted cherry and apple trees. They worked closely with the McHenry County Conservation District to enhance a 25-acre wildlife habitat on their property. Pat enjoyed watching the many varieties of birds that came to their numerous feeders.
She was actively involved with her sons in volunteer positions at the school and as a den mother for scouts.Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Mark (Michele) Biggus and Christopher Biggus and Grandchildren, Kyle, Emily, Lauryn, Madison and Kurt.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger on March 23, 2011, her parents and three brothers, James, John, and Jerome and three sisters Germaine, Geane and Grace. She is survived by her beloved sister Margaret (Paul) Folster and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life service held in July in honor of their annual 4th of July celebrations.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 10, 2020