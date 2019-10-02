Northwest Herald Obituaries
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Patricia Ann Davidson Serio


1936 - 2019
Patricia Ann Davidson Serio Obituary
Patricia Ann Davidson Serio

Patricia Ann Davidson Serio passed from this life September 29 in Crystal Lake, Illinois. She was born on the first day of spring, the youngest of three children, in southern Illinois. Patty "always liked a nice car," which was an attraction to her husband, Lenny. They were married August 18, 1956. Patty was preceded in death by Lenny and also her beloved son, Barry. They shared many happy years and memories together.

Patty always kept a lovely home, was a great cook, enjoyed many friendships, and loved reading, antiques, bargain sales, and quilts. Her last "...nice car" was a beautiful red Thunderbird.

She is survived by her brother in law, Frank Pane, her sister in law, Ruth Davidson, and nieces and nephews, Doug Clark, Geoff Clark, Natalie Clark Bilyeu, Vicki Davidson Whitted, Trina Davidson Weikel, Kelly Davidson, and their spouses and families. Patty was predeceased also by her sister, Norma Davidson Clark Pane, her brother, Carl Davidson, and her parents, Loren and Leona Davidson.

Patty will be forever and fondly remembered with great love and affection as witty, fun loving, outgoing, and kind. Her smile and her laugh will be lasting memories, and she will be dearly missed.

No services are planned. To honor Patty's memory, please share a meal, a hug, and a warm smile with someone you love.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
