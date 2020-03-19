|
Patricia Ann Meyers
Patricia "Pat" Ann Meyers, of Billings, Montana passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020.
Patricia grew up in Rockford and Hebron, Illinois before moving to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1973. She spent her last years closer to family in Billings. In 1949 Pat was crowned Harvard, Illinois "Milk Day Queen" an honor that she cherished her entire life. Pat enjoyed her family and travel to the mountains plus her involvement in the All-American Indian Days. Later in life she enjoyed flower arranging and craft shows while being involved in the family business in Sheridan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her husband.
She is survived by son Scott (Nancy Welch) of Billings, daughters Marla Grimsrud (Alan) of Spokane, WA and Connie Dillon (Brian) of Billings and sister-in-law Irene Stanley of Hebron. Also, grandchildren Nathan Sanders (Kristy), Lucas Grimsrud and Linds Sanders (Brian Christianson).
Memorial donation can be sent in Pat's name to: Yellowstone Arboretum at Zoo Montana, 2100 Shiloh Road, Billings, Montana 59106
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2020