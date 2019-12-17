|
Patricia Ann Nachowicz
Born: December 15, 1929
Died: December 12, 2019
Patricia Ann Nachowicz, 89, was called by The Lord to join the angels and saints on 12/12/ 2019 .
Patricia was born December 15, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Anna (Betthauser) and Albert Daube. She became a certified infant nurse at Saint Vincent's Maternity Hospital in Chicago. In 1951 she married Jacob and became a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who devoted herself to raising eight children in Mundelein, Illinois. She started a 4-H group in the 1960's which is still in existence today, and went back to school in the 1970's to become a Registered Nurse. She was passionate about her work as a labor, delivery, and nursery nurse for 32 years, working until her husband's death in 2008. She provided education to new parents on infant care and developed classes for siblings and grandparents.
After moving to Neshkoro, Wisconsin Pat and Jim enjoyed their "honeymoon" house on the lake for twelve years. They hosted "Nic-Nac Camp" each summer for the grandchildren, providing lasting memories for all the families. They moved back to Illinois to be closer to the grandchildren.
Pat enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and making doll clothes. She made a personalized "going to college" quilt for each grandchild as they graduated from high school. Pat was a member of The Church of Holy Apostles, Catholic Church, McHenry, IL.
Pat's wish: "May you all treasure your faith, love one another, and have God in your families."
She is predeceased by her parents, older brother Father Albert Daube C.M.F., beloved husband of 57 years Jacob, and 'her friend' son-in-law Richard Magnuson.
She is survived by 8 children, Mary and Greg Gutgsell, New Hampshire; Lynn Magnuson, Missouri; Mike and Yeat Nachowicz, Illinois; Theresa Grossmann, Illinois; James and Pam Nachowicz, Illinois; Anne Stauche and Tom McCrindle, Illinois; Albert and Cindy Nachowicz , Illinois; Paul and Michelle Nachowicz, Wisconsin; 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two waiting to be born; sisters Marie Brasher and Rita Stahl, brother Joseph Daube, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The praying of the rosary and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Santa Marie del Popolo Chapel in Mundelein IL in the Spring. Inurnment will be in St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Niles, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 17, 2019