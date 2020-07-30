1/1
Patricia Ann Osmun
1955 - 2020
Patricia Ann Osmun

Born: April 2, 1955

Died: July 27, 2020

Patricia Ann (Lynch) Osmun of Crystal Lake, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother peacefully passed July 27, 2020. Born April 2, 1955 to Joseph and Victoria Lynch, Patty wed her high school sweetheart, Donald Osmun of Crystal Lake, on June 26, 1976.

The heart of the family, Patty dedicated her life to raising her three children and savored her years as a grandmother, nurturing passions and providing counsel. She was a selfless, loving, and patient mother and partner.

Throughout her 26-year role as Office Manager, Patty was a loyal Blackhawks fan and the heart and soul of the Crystal Ice House. A lover of holiday gatherings and celebrations of any occasion, her infectious spirit brought joy to all who knew her.

A doting grandmother of six, Patty (Grammy) is survived by her grandchildren: Justin, Miriam, Joel, Knox, Clare, and Sadie; her children: William Osmun, Ashley (Trevor) Ogden, and Sarah Osmun; her husband, Don; her siblings: Daniel Lynch, William (Gina) Lynch, Jane (John) Howie; many nieces and nephews; countless friends; and her cherished dachshund, Gracie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Jo Truchan.

A visitation will be held Monday, August 3rd from 10am to 12:30pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, followed by a private family mass at St. Thomas the Apostle in Crystal Lake . All are welcome at the visitation following proper distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Interment and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.



Published in Northwest Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
