Patricia Ann Philpot
Born: March 23, 1936
Died: August 29, 2019
Patricia Ann Philpot, 83, of Crystal Lake, was born on March 23, 1936 to the late Clarence and Julianna Sund, and passed away on August 29, 2019 surrounded by family.
Pat was the loving wife of Clarence "Phil" for 65 years; beloved mother of Michael (Cheryl) Philpot, Mark Philpot, Bonita "Bonnie" (David) Roliardi and William "Bill" Philpot; cherished grandmother of Kathryn (Josh) Levin, Leah (Sean) Boyle, Phillip Philpot, William Philpot, Jr., Ian (Erin) Philpot, Sherrie (Dan) Hurley, Adam (Leann) Philpot, Clarence "Nate" Philpot, Daniel Philpot and Brittany (Michael) Ray; dear great-grandmother of 17; sister of Kay (Lee) Bradley and Margaret Schwab; aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Mary Peacock, and brother, Baby Boy Sund.
Pat will be remembered for her golf game and her service on District 155 School Board and Police Commission. She was also a long-time volunteer for Crystal Lake Little League, Babe Ruth Auxiliary, and American Legion Baseball Team.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, from 3-7pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.
On Thursday, September 5, visitation will continue from 9:00am until the time of her funeral service at 10:00am at Immanuel Lutheran Church Historic Campus, 178 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit
www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 1, 2019