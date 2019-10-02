|
Patricia Ann Serio
Born: March 20, 1936; in Cypress, IL
Died: September 29, 2019; Crystal Lake, IL
Patricia Ann Serio, age 83 of Crystal Lake passed away September 29, 2019 at Crystal Pines Rehab Center.
She was born March 20, 1936 in Cypress, IL., the daughter of Loren and Leona Davidson.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Serio, her son Barry Serio, her brother Carl Davidson and sister Norma (Frank) Pane. She is survived by her sister-in-law Ruth Davidson as well as nieces and nephews.
There will be no services for Pat.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 2, 2019